Ottawa Police Have to Return the Stolen Fuel to Truckers, Might Try to Take Their Kids

The Ottawa police wanted to get the truckers to leave so they confiscated their fuel so they couldn’t leave. Anyway, a judge ordered the return of the stolen fuel as bad press raced across the Internet. The Left is infuriated.

If you missed this after the Police said they were going to confiscate fuel and arrest anyone bringing fuel to truckers, this is what the streets looked like in this ‘I am Spartacus moment’.

"we're going to arrest anyone who brings gas"….. Uh huh….. Hold my beer. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4oHqtMIAkj — J.C (@Fiddlers__Green) February 9, 2022

Supporters even lined up filled gas cans for the truckers. They have a lot of support.

After police started seizing fuel from the Freedom Convoy truckers, a row of gas cans has been placed at Parliament Hill. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/EDkG3h5AGG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 9, 2022

The latest we are hearing is that the truckers, many of whom brought children with them, will have child neglect/abuse authorities breathing down their necks. That won’t work either.

A government journalist for Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster suggests that child welfare should seize the truckers’ kids. It goes about as well as you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/MsHOo8Xp4k — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 9, 2022

Related