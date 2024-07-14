NYT Refuses to Tell the Full Truth About the Attempted Assassination

M DOWLING
The New York Times called the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the murder of an innocent man a “shooting.” It’s not a shooting. It wasn’t about the gun. Trump was shot in the head. The only reason it only went through his ear instead of his head is because he moved his head in that second.

It was an assassination attempt, a murder, and the attempted murder of two other rallygoers. It was an act of domestic terrorism.

The man aimed at Trump and rallygoers to kill them and terrorize families and people watching the rally.

The NY Times refuses to tell the truth.

This was a massive failure. How did this lunatic get up on the roof with a rifle?


