NYT: Walz Only Misspoke About His Military Record & GOP Is Bad

The New York Times published an article covering up for Tim Walz, claiming he “misspoke” about his military record.

“The Democratic vice-presidential nominee has come under attack from Republicans, who have suggested that he overstated his military record and avoided combat.” This is according to the Times. It doesn’t sound biased at all.

It’s not Stolen Valor. It’s those nasty Republicans again, says the propaganda outlet. The NY Times is an aggressive Democrat Party operation.

The Times said that the Republicans are trying to Swiftboat him as they did to John Kerry.

An excerpt:

In a clip from a political event in 2018, when he represented Minnesota in the House, Mr. Walz referenced his 24 years in the Army National Guard and background as a hunter while discussing his views on gun control. He spoke of supporting common-sense gun legislation that also protects Second Amendment rights, including background checks and restrictions on high-powered firearms.

“We can make sure that those weapons of war that I carried in war is the only place where those weapons are at,” Mr. Walz said in the clip, which the campaign had shared Tuesday on social media, just hours after Ms. Harris named him as her running mate.

Mr. Walz deployed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, but not in a combat zone.

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for the Harris-Walz campaign, said in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Walz’s remarks had been a misstatement and that he had not tried to mislead anyone about his military service.

“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the governor misspoke,” Ms. Hitt said.

Walz is cagey and tries to lie with plausible deniability if he gets caught.

Dr. Scott Jensen ran against him and told his story to the NY Post. He pointed to his Teflon qualities. He described him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“I thought I’d go on record and put some thoughts out there. First of all, on Tim Walz, I think he is the ultimate Teflon man. He can express an affability, bloviate with the best of them. He can literally take a simple question and turn the response into a word salad in a pleasant way.”

“I think as that ultimate Teflon politician, a person who could potentially make a mistake and come away from it unscathed, he’s very, very good at it.”

Tim Walz suggested that he missed a year of his daughter’s life because he was at war. However, we all know he deployed to Italy in a support capacity. He shamefully retired early before his contract was up when he heard his unit was going to Iraq. Check it out.

Tim Walz at 2021 Minnesota 9/11 anniversary speech: “I had the privilege of serving in this state’s NG. I stood one night in dark of night on tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq and watched a military ramp ceremony-a soldier’s body being loaded onto a plane to be returned home” pic.twitter.com/6la4t4WHmT — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 12, 2024

And look, he failed to issue a correction.

NEW: In a 2009 interview on Hardball with Chris Matthews, Tim Walz failed to issue a correction when he was referred to as a “retired Army Command Sergeant Major with time in combat.” Walz was discussing the situation in Afghanistan at the time with Matthews and General Barry… pic.twitter.com/14vA0qzvfQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2024

What do you think of his sign?

So @Tim_Walz legit walked around with a poster board political sign claiming he was a veteran of a war he didn’t fight. Did Kamala Harris’s team do any vetting at all? This wasn’t hard to find. pic.twitter.com/CT2qh9Ze8g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2024

Even CNN pointed it out:

Tim Walz LIED about his rank. He LIED about serving in Afghanistan. And now, according to CNN, Walz LIED about carrying weapons of war in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/QWLmuvJYke — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024

Lies, lies, and more lies.

In 2007, @Tim_Walz talked to C-SPAN about his military service: “I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from… pic.twitter.com/igULhtIhgB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024