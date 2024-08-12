Two Powerful XYs Won Female Olympic Boxing Gold

Axios reports that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defeated China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous decision to win the gold medal in women’s welterweight boxing (under 66kg) at the Paris Olympics. He reportedly failed a gender test.

Another fighter who allegedly failed past gender eligibility tests won gold in Saturday’s women’s Olympic featherweight final match. Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, 28, absolutely dominated 20-year-old fighter Julia Szeremeta of Poland, leaving the female fighter bloodied.

Lin, who physically towered over Szeremeta, won the match in a unanimous decision.

“These two right now are not remotely on the same level,” one of the Olympic commentators noted during the match. Lin is the second fighter to win gold in women’s Olympic boxing. This is after gender tests revealed XY chromosomes, according to the International Boxing Association (IBA), reports the Daily Wire.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) permitted Lin to compete in the women’s division. This is despite failed gender tests in 2019 and 2023. The Olympics’ gender eligibility standard for boxing is based merely on a fighter’s passport.

One Alleged XY Files a Complaint

The AP:

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment after a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics, her lawyer said Sunday.

The complaint was filed Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech, alleging “aggravated cyber-harassment” targeting Khelif, lawyer Nabil Boudi said. In a statement, he described it as a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” against the boxer. It is now up to prosecutors to decide whether to open an investigation. As is common in French law, the complaint doesn’t name an alleged perpetrator but leaves it to investigators to determine who could be at fault.

They are intersex and claim to be female, but they are not at all evenly matched. You need to look at these broad differences just as sports panels consider weight classes.