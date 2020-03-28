RI Gov has National Guard hunting down New Yorkers in homes, they could go to jail

We already reported that the Rhode Island Governor, Comrade Gail Raimondo, was going to use police and the National Guard to stop motorists and bus/airline travelers from New York and get their information. She is demanding they quarantine themselves for 14 days. New York is the epicenter of the virus.

What we didn’t know when we reported, because it was soft-pedaled, is that she is hunting them down in residences and threatening them with 90 days in jail.

Rhode Island is a sanctuary state for everyone except New Yorkers.

Bloomberg reported Rhode Island police began stopping cars with New York plates Friday. On Saturday, the National Guard will help them conduct house-to-house searches to find people who traveled from New York and demand 14 days of self-quarantine.”

Raimondo, a Democrat, said she had consulted lawyers and said while she couldn’t close the border, she felt confident she could enforce a quarantine.

“Yesterday I announced and today I reiterated: Anyone coming to Rhode Island in any way from New York must be quarantined,” the governor said. “By order. Will be enforced. Enforceable by law.”

National Guard members will be stationed at the T.F. Green airport, Amtrak train stations and at bus stops. The citizen-soldiers will be following up with people at local residences. The maximum penalty for not complying: a fine of $500 and 90 days in prison.

She might put you in jail! This is who Democrats are.