Oakland police chief calls for no armed self-defense as crime spikes









The Oakland Police Chief wants good witnesses, not armed citizens. He wants victims to just sit around and wait for the police. If the criminal decides to kill the witness, as they often do, that’s apparently collateral damage.

Bearing Arms reports: Chief Armstrong made it clear that he is no fan of residents arming themselves for self-defense, even with a huge uptick in the number of robberies and assaults reported in the community. In his press briefing, the chief declared, “We don’t want our business owners or others to begin to arm themselves. We would really prefer them to be good witnesses.”

If you survive, be a good witness. And if the criminal knows you’re a witness, hope that you survive because he knows how to find you.

Dead witnesses will turn up more often.

Fortunately, a 12-year-old boy in North Carolina didn’t feel that way when armed home invaders shot his grandmother. He shot both of them and killed one.

Goldsboro police said charges against the 12-year-old are not anticipated but the investigation is ongoing.

The intruder “just shot his grandma,” one witness said. “He would have shot him too, he would’ve shot me too. He would’ve killed us all.”

It’s good the woman in Springfield Missouri didn’t feel the way Chief Armstrong feels when she shot the man who pistol-whipped an 82-year-old woman.

A 76-year-old Indianapolis man saved his wife thanks to a gun.

There are countless cases of self-defense that the police chief thinks he has the right to take away.

