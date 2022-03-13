Obama Advisor Larry Summers Blames Biden for Inflation

Obama economic adviser, Larry Summers, is blaming Biden for inflation. This follows Steve Rattner rejecting Biden’s claims that Russia is responsible for Bidenflation.

“This is a consequence, fundamentally, of an overheated economy,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin on Friday, referring to the latest data showing the consumer-price index soared the most in four decades.

Will anyone also talk about the open borders that are changing our country permanently? We’re importing cartels and the Chinese death – fentanyl.

Watch:

Larry Summers, former Obama economist and Clinton Treasury Secretary, says Biden was “WRONG” to blame inflation on Russia’s war in Ukraine. “This is a consequence, fundamentally, of an overheated economy.” pic.twitter.com/OszVfIxZ0b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2022

When Kamala Harris was asked about it, she gave a completely non-sensical answer.

REPORTER: “How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?” KAMALA HARRIS: …………… pic.twitter.com/HdpRgcjIJn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

Biden spent over 6 trillion dollars under the guise of COV and used it to build his welfare state and pay off his donors, like the teachers’ unions.

Joe Biden has been spending money like a drunken sailor since the day he took office. It’s entirely Joe Biden’s fault that we’re dealing with inflation. https://t.co/XqdvS3y9k0 — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) March 11, 2022

Related