Obama Advisor Larry Summers Blames Biden for Inflation

Obama economic adviser, Larry Summers, is blaming Biden for inflation. This follows Steve Rattner rejecting Biden’s claims that Russia is responsible for Bidenflation.

“This is a consequence, fundamentally, of an overheated economy,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin on Friday, referring to the latest data showing the consumer-price index soared the most in four decades.

Will anyone also talk about the open borders that are changing our country permanently? We’re importing cartels and the Chinese death – fentanyl.

Watch:

When Kamala Harris was asked about it, she gave a completely non-sensical answer.

Biden spent over 6 trillion dollars under the guise of COV and used it to build his welfare state and pay off his donors, like the teachers’ unions.


