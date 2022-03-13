Trevor Noah Defends Trump! In Other News, Hell Froze Over

In 2018, comic Trevor Noah said President Trump reminds him of an “African dictator” and we should all “follow the money”. He transformed Trump’s campaign slogan into ‘Make America Hate Again” and called his supporters, “euphoria fans.” In 2022, he’s saying the Ukraine invasion never would have happened under Donald Trump, shocking his Democrat followers.

Globalists are ready to start World War III over Ukraine, their base of operations. They are only destroying their own countries as they spit out sanctions which are clearly not working.

Trevor Noah and Bill Maher begin to see the light:

Bill Maher and Trevor Noah have seen the light!!!

We need Trump back

pic.twitter.com/3XcH22eBeT — Madeleine Case Tweets🌐 (@McCannCaseTweet) March 12, 2022

Whoa, this next report sounds like media racism:

Reporters expressed shock over war happening in a “relatively civil” country like Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/ePEDZ1GKAd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 1, 2022

It shouldn’t happen in a middle class, white European country that glorifies Nazis?

That the Azov Battalion and other similar groups in Ukraine were a serious neo-Nazi threat was commonly discussed in the Western press — until about 3 weeks ago when it became taboo. I wrote about it in 2015 when James Clapper wanted to send arms there:https://t.co/4sQqXR28D1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 10, 2022

