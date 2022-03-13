Trevor Noah Defends Trump! In Other News, Hell Froze Over

By
M Dowling
-
1
83

In 2018, comic Trevor Noah said President Trump reminds him of an “African dictator” and we should all “follow the money”. He transformed Trump’s campaign slogan into ‘Make America Hate Again” and called his supporters, “euphoria fans.” In 2022, he’s saying the Ukraine invasion never would have happened under Donald Trump, shocking his Democrat followers.

Globalists are ready to start World War III over Ukraine, their base of operations. They are only destroying their own countries as they spit out sanctions which are clearly not working.

Trevor Noah and Bill Maher begin to see the light:

Whoa, this next report sounds like media racism:

It shouldn’t happen in a middle class, white European country that glorifies Nazis?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Wow! Next Bernie Sanders will gift his repurposed mittens to Willard Romney of the Magic Underwear clan!
    Time to buy a lotto ticket or gambling for poor people. (not)

Leave a Reply