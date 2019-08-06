Obama Calls for Gun Control, Makes a Vicious Statement About Trump

Barack Obama is back, not that he ever left, and, in a lengthy venomous tweet, he called for gun laws while demonizing the President as the vilest of racists without mentioning his name.

He compared the white supremacists with ISIS and, of course, suggests all white supremacists are right-wing when they are often left-wing.

The former president criticized the “language coming out of our leaders” and he means Donald Trump. He would never condemn the hateful language of MSM or the Democrats. Then he went in for the kill and said this language “is at the root of slavery and Jim Crow, the Holocaust, the genocide in Rwanda and ethnic cleansing in the Balkans.”

Obama is the communist who promoted this revolution. As far as race relations, they were far better pre-Obama.

Barack Obama even had a hand in the lax school discipline that led to the mass shooting in Parkland. It’s Obama’s school discipline plan that led to their soft on crime and soft on Nicolas Cruz policies. If it wasn’t for the pie-in-the-sky Obama plan, 17 people in Parkland might be alive today.

Could he get any more vicious towards the President and his followers?

And we can just imagine what gun laws he wants in place — probably, gun buybacks (confiscation).

He has been behind so much of the evil atmosphere in the media and throughout the Democrat Party. He is a Marxist and he wants one-party rule. It’s what he has wanted all along, which is why he embraced the new left led by ‘the squad.’

It is important to note that there were 24 mass killings under Obama and there are 6 under Trump so far.

KEY QUOTES FROM HIS TWEET

“We are not helpless here,” Obama said in a statement posted on Twitter. “And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening.”

Obama said the El Paso shooting followed a “dangerous trend” of violence motivated by racist ideologies. He compared white supremacist websites to terrorist groups like ISIS and called on law enforcement and internet platforms to reduce the influence of hate groups.

Obama also called on Americans to “soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.”

“Such language isn’t new — it’s been at the root of most human tragedy throughout history, here in America and around the world. It is at the root of slavery and Jim Crow, the Holocaust, the genocide in Rwanda and ethnic cleansing in the Balkans. It has no place in our politics and our public life. And it’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much–clearly and unequivocally.

He is an absolutely awful human being. It’s the corrupt socialists and communists behind the worse genocides and it’s the Democrats who were behind Jim Crow laws and the KKK.