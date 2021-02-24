Obama calls for reparations, says much of US wealth was on backs of slaves









Newsmax reported that during a podcast between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, Obama said we don’t have reparations because of white resentment.

The former president now says “the politics of White resistance and resentment” kept him from pushing for financial reparations for Black Americans while he was in office.

In the second episode of his podcast with Bruce Springsteen, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” released on Monday, Obama said that he thinks reparations are “justified,” despite having opposed it during the 2008 election.

Obama said, “there’s not much question that the wealth … the power of this country was built in significant part — not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it, but a large portion of it — was built on the backs of slaves.”

That is a provable lie. It helped the plantations in the South.

He added that a proposal for reparations failed during his presidency because of “the politics of White resistance and resentment.”

Uh, no, we don’t owe reparations. There is welfare, affirmative action, Blacks first in every agency under Joe Biden. Now they want people who never hurt a Black person to give them money because their ancestors were slaves. Many ancestors of immigrants weren’t even here during slavery. Do they have to pay?

I lost an ancestor who fought for the Union. He died in Andersonville. My entire family on the Irish side fought for the Union.

None of my ancestors believed in slavery.

As an aside, both Barack Obama’s ancestors and Kamala Harris’s owned slaves.

How nice to be an elite and sit in your little Ivory Tower and plot taking others’ freedoms away. Obama needs to pay reparations before anyone does, given his family’s history.

Reparations are divisive and that’s all Barack Obama knows.

Here is another interesting tidbit: Springsteen will not have to answer for his drunk motorcycle driving. The charges were dropped. Yet, at least one police officer said he was slurring his words and appeared under the influence.

Related