Obama Census Judge Won’t Allow the Government to Change the Legal Team

A federal judge rejected a request by the Trump administration to assign a new legal team to a lawsuit that blocked the U.S. from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, an Obama judge in Manhattan called the government’s request “patently deficient,” adding that the U.S. had provided “no reasons, let alone ’satisfactory reasons,’ for the substitution of counsel.”

Furman’s brother was an economic advisor to Barack Obama.

The government has been looking for a way to bring back the citizenship question on the census since it was removed by Barack Obama in 2010.

The Supreme Court liberals and Justice Roberts put the administration’s plan on hold because its rationale for the query was “contrived.” The forms for the once-a-decade headcount must be prepared soon to meet the deadline for 2020.

The “mere expectation that withdrawal of current counsel will not cause any disruption is not good enough,” Furman reportedly wrote in the Tuesday order.

