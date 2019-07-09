Leftist billionaires like George Soros are trying to rule us and they are close to succeeding. They use income inequality as a cudgel, requiring the ‘rich’ to pay their ‘fair share.’ It ends up including the middle class paying their ‘fair share’ until there is no middle class.

It’s the weapon of authoritarian governments and that’s what Democrats are gunning for.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are leaders in pushing the Democrat Party further left and it has been embraced by the party. Biden isn’t a true believer and will probably be taken out.

Democrats need a better operative than Joe Biden. There is another very far-left person in the wings.

TAKING OUT JOE BIDEN

Political commentator and former aide to Barack Obama, Keith Boykin told Erin Burnett on CNN’s OutFront that Joe Biden’s informality in referring to President Obama as ‘Barack’ might hurt him and “borders on being disrespectful.”

He said this might backfire of Biden. He said Biden’s rooted in the past and he’s not paying due deference to the nation’s first and only black president.

That’s one more person who appears to bent on taking Joe Biden out and painting him as a bit of a racist.

They Brought Out the Big Guns

Michelle Obama was interviewed by Gayle King at the Essence Festival and she was prepared for one of the first questions. She was asked about endorsements, Joe Biden, and his little dust-up with Kamala Harris during the debates. It’s obvious from her response that she has no interest in supporting Uncle Joe.

The least she could have said is he’s not a racist, which he obviously is not. She didn’t do that.

Michelle Obama refused to comment on the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden “dust-up.”

“I’ve been doing this rodeo far too long,” Obama responded to interviewer Gayle King’s question about the tiff. “And no comment.”

The former first lady also said she and her husband would not be endorsing any candidate from the crowded field, saying they would support whoever wins the primary.

“Barack and I are going to support whoever wins the primary, so … our primary focus is letting the primary process play out because it’s very early,” she said. “I mean, that’s one of the things that we learned in the campaign. It is early; it’s like trying to figure out who’s winning the World Series on the first seven games. I mean that’s where we are right now, it is so early.”

Biden had said a while back that he asked Barack Obama to not endorse him as it would look like he was “putting his thumb on the scale.” Few believed Biden and saw it as a way for him to claim Obama is endorsing him.

Is Harris the Agent Assigned to Take Him Out and Take His Place?

To a normal person, Harris looked like a lunatic smearing Biden as a racist when he obviously isn’t. I don’t like Biden and he has done the same thing to President Trump, but this appears contrived.

Laura Ingraham said last night that she believes they’ve decided to take him out and replace him with the ‘female Obama’, Kamala Harris. (She is the descendant of a Jamaican slave owner and she slept her way to the top. Just ask Willie Brown.)

“Who doubts that Kamala and her team are in contact with the Obamas?” Ingraham said. “She’ll say and do anything to win, including bloodying up Biden with a vicious racial smear.”