Obama dreams of women running the world since they’re better than men

Barack Obama says women should run every country. That’s the MAN who ran this country for eight years. Speaking in Singapore, he said women aren’t perfect but are “indisputably better” than men as leaders. Problems come from old men in power, according to him.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes,” Obama said during a speech in Singapore.

If you consider Nancy Pelosi, that kills his premise. How can anyone make such a generalization?

Obama said most of the world’s problems come from men — “old men” — holding onto positions of power.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

Women aren’t perfect but they’re better than men, says Obama.

“Now, women, I just want you to know: you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us” men, Obama said, as reported by BBC.

Since his former VP, Joe Biden, quid pro quo Joe, is an old man, one might reasonably think that Obama was sending a subtle message to him, not just Donald Trump. Obama has not been particularly supportive of Joe and recently questioned his viability as a candidate.

Obama’s premise doesn’t hold water when one thinks of Merkel who basically ruined her country and Hillary Clinton who is corrupt and dishonest. Then there are those feminists running Sweden into the ground.