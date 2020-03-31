Obama’s back with a climate change message during a pandemic

Former President Barack Obama is back and he is using the virus to stir up the climate change argument and swing votes to the left. President Trump rolled back Obama’s draconian fuel standards and the former leftist president is using that to promote the climate change agenda.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” Obama tweeted. He included a photo of traffic congestion.

“All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

Who in the world is denying the climate is changing? No one. Doubters disagree that turning it over to backward authoritarians will solve the problem.

The people who denied the warnings of the pandemic were Democrats. They first ignored it by pushing the impeachment. Then they said the President was too extreme and racist when he banned China travel. As things moved along, people like de Blasio said to keep living your life.

We can’t control the climate. But socialist Democrats want you to believe that if you turn the government over to them and their totalitarian rule, we will control the climate. All they know is suffocating regulations to stop modernization.

The former president’s tweet at this time is irresponsible. To say climate change is the most important thing out there is nuts. He’s just playing games here. We have a plague of sorts destroying our economy and our system of government, but Obama wants to talk climate change.