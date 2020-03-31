Authoritarian Cuomo says you need an emergency to get the change you want

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will not run for president and has no such ambitions. It is too late for him to run in any case, but Joe Biden is deteriorating and they could recruit Cuomo at the DNC convention.

During his update Tuesday, he confirmed his brother Chris, a primetime anchor at CNN, tested positive for Cov-19. He also said something at today’s press conference (which all stations carry to the end) which should concern people who don’t want a dictator for president.

While talking about the need for all hospitals to be consolidated, and he means under government rule, and as a supporter of fully socialist healthcare, he said, “Sometimes you need urgency to force change that would be very, very difficult otherwise.”

Considering his authoritarian views on our rights and his love of big government, Cuomo is dangerous.

Here is the clip:

The right and left have been engaged in a war of socialism versus capitalism. This coronavirus jolt to our society could end in one side winning the war over the other. Our unemployment numbers are what they were under FDR. It’s dangerous. While the underpinnings of the economy are still good, we are going into debt and are heading for inflation when we get out.

No matter who the candidate is, whether it is Joe Biden or Andrew Cuomo or someone else, every Democrat will take our liberties and institute draconian socialist policies.

CAN CUOMO BECOME THE NOMINEE?

To anyone to the right of CNN, Cuomo has not been inspirational. He’s a dictator and does whatever far-left thing he wants with his socialist Democrat toadies now in control of the legislature.

If Cuomo is telling the truth, there is no chance he will run. He said he won’t even think about the presidency and believes Joe Biden will be great as president. However, he can be very dishonest.

Praise of Biden in this clip is one of his lies:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to ever run for President, has not considered it, and will never consider it. https://t.co/HOc6YMH21h pic.twitter.com/tJ0StngKPK — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2020

There is a push to replace Joe Biden with Andrew since his approval soared based on his daily briefings.

Cuomo might be corrupt. When the Moreland Commission closed in on him, he disbanded it.

Cuomo has not run for the office and cannot do it now, but he could be chosen. Many people understand they shouldn’t support a candidate who didn’t even run, but if Biden falls apart, they will go with someone else.

Biden was a disaster in his first effort to look presidential. He stumbled over his words, slurred his speech, and desperately signaled for assistance while on air.

The US Bookies said last Monday that Cuomo has an 80-1 chance to win the election over Bernie but they still see Biden as the odds-on favorite to secure the nomination at 5/4. Biden’s chances to win the election are 39.3% and Trump’s are 50.2%. Cuomo comes in third.

If Biden doesn’t secure the 1900 delegates he needs to become the nominee, all bets are off and almost anyone could be appointed.

There Is a Movement to Nominate Him

John Fund writes at National Review that a ‘draft Cuomo’ movement could be in the works. Charles Pierce, the politics blogger for Esquire magazine, said he is the leader we need right now.

While Cuomo doesn’t have any delegates, that could change with the delays in Democratic primaries, according to John Fund and a writer at The Daily Wire. It’s a long shot, but not impossible.

Here is a columnist who wants Cuomo:

Draft Andrew Cuomo as the Dem nominee for president, stat. — Rick Haglund (@rhaglund) March 21, 2020

Socialist Bill Maher is pushing Cuomo:

As today shld be the start of baseball, let me offer an analogy: let’s take out a tired starter who’s been wobbly through 4 and is gonna get shelled in the later innings. Let’s go to the bullpen and bring in a real ace. Biden should step aside and let @NYGovCuomo be the nominee! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 27, 2020

Many of the trolls with almost no followers are pushing for Cuomo on Twitter. They are usually pushed by some far-left organization like MoveOn.

The Conservative Treehouse put Cuomo’s BS to music. He sure sounds like a candidate establishing a national profile as our savior: