Warnock staff: He wants to defund the police but won’t say it aloud so he can get elected

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Raphael Warnock, the communist pastor in Georgia who is running for a seat in the Senate, wants — definitely — to defund the police. That is according to his staffers.

They said he has to lie about it, or he wouldn’t get elected.

His ex-wife said he is “a good actor.”

We have to tell black voters at least nine times to get them to vote. That’s a nice thing to say.

