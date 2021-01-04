Warnock staff: He wants to defund the police but won’t say it aloud so he can get elected

Raphael Warnock, the communist pastor in Georgia who is running for a seat in the Senate, wants — definitely — to defund the police. That is according to his staffers.

They said he has to lie about it, or he wouldn’t get elected.

His ex-wife said he is “a good actor.”

We have to tell black voters at least nine times to get them to vote. That’s a nice thing to say.

“We have to touch black voters a minimum of nine times to remind them to go vote. A MINIMUM. That’s why everybody is inundated with text messages and phone calls…” – Sasha Williams, Warnock Director of Small Business Engagement Seems a bit…racist? 🤔pic.twitter.com/t5Ys5m7KiK — Project Veritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) January 4, 2021