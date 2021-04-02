Smearing Georgia! MLB cowards to move the All-Star game









Atlanta prepared for the MLB All-Star game for four years. Despite that, the MLB is moving the game out of Atlanta. A lot of innocent people are being hurt by the decision. To make it worse, they are doing it based on a blatant lie. There is nothing wrong with the very reasonable election integrity act signed by Governor Kemp.

But, nothing stops the virtue signalers, not even the truth. They are smearing Georgians and damaging another sport.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” he continued. “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

No one’s voting rights are restricted.

President Magoo is lying to everyone about the law. He’s a disgrace.

“I think that today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden said. “People look to them, they’re leaders.”

These people are a disgrace. They should change their name to the Atlanta cowards.

Stacey Abrams and her backers, the red-green alliance are behind this.

For some sanity, watch Congressman Burgess Owens, a true hero:

