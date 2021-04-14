Officer who shot Daunte Wright to be charged with second-degree manslaughter









Kimberly Potter, the police officer who says she accidentally shot Duante Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death. In Minnesota, this charge is the same as involuntary manslaughter.

A Minnesota prosecutor made the announcement on Wednesday, a day after both she and the Police Chief resigned.

She faces up to ten years in prison.

Potter’s body camera video shows her approaching Wright as he stood outside of his car as another officer was arresting him for an outstanding warrant. Police said he was pulled over for having expired registration tags. Also, there were warrants out for his arrest for armed robbery, trying to choke a woman, illegal firearms, and fleeing the police.

As Wright struggles with police, Potter is heard shouting “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single shot from her handgun.

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.

Rioters, exploiting the situation, have looted and caused mayhem for three days. Black Lives Matter is pushing the riots and the charges. The family says Potter’s excuse is no excuse.

