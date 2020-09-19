OH Amish, Mennonites parade for Trump on bulls, in buggies, in carts

About 500 people came out to watch Amish and Mennonites in Fredericksburg, Ohio hold a horse and buggy parade for Trump on Saturday. The participants rode bulls, cows, horses, buggies, carts. They were wrapped in Trump flags or holding U.S. flags and thin blue line flags.

It’s about freedom of religion, baby!

This is very cool!

Amish horse & buggy parade for Trump in Fredericksburg, Ohio! #MAGA 🇺🇸🐴 pic.twitter.com/d9rMges41O — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 19, 2020

When you lock up the Crow Nation AND Amish endorsements in the same election cycle, that means people who want to be apolitical CAN’T be anymore. They see what WE see! pic.twitter.com/A4CcCyxNMX — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) September 15, 2020