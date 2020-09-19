OH Amish, Mennonites parade for Trump on bulls, in buggies, in carts

By
M. Dowling
-
1

About 500 people came out to watch Amish and Mennonites in Fredericksburg, Ohio hold a horse and buggy parade for Trump on Saturday. The participants rode bulls, cows, horses, buggies, carts. They were wrapped in Trump flags or holding U.S. flags and thin blue line flags.

It’s about freedom of religion, baby!

This is very cool!

