Trump explains why Dems, media are “very hostile” to the vaccine

On Sunday, President Trump will join Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin for a full hour-long interview. Levin posted a brief clip of a brief exchange with the President and it is powerful. It’s also something the media will either ignore or distort.

Levin brings up the fact that the Democrats and media are “very hostile” to the vaccine coming out quickly. Instead of welcoming it, they’re using it to demonize the President. It’s a good thing, but you would never know that from their comments.

Levin points out that the CEOs of these pharmaceutical companies have explained and stated for the record they’re following the science in the development of a COVID vaccine. However, the anti-science Democrats are attacking that process because they don’t want Trump to get credit. That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s reality, obvious reality.

For the same reason, they are refusing to open up businesses. What Democrats are willing to do to win should have put them out of the race, but thanks to the corrupt media, it isn’t.

President Trump explains that is the case:

Tomorrow night (Sunday) at 8 PM eastern on Life, Liberty & Levin, my first ever interview with our outstanding President Trump for the full hour! Please join us on Fox! If you can’t watch the show Live you can DVR it! See you then! pic.twitter.com/X7EaMWKo3g — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 19, 2020