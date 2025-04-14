Oh, Goody! FDA Fast-Tracks Self-Amplifying Bird Flu Vax

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

This should really make MAGA and MAHA supporters feel reassured after the COVID-19 fiasco. The government okayed the “fast-tracking” of a taxpayer-funded self-amplifying (replicating) mRNA vaccine for Bird Flu (H5S1). Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., a Gates Foundation grant recipient, helped create it.

It’s called a pandemic drug.

The report from Arcturus:

“We are pleased to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ARCT-2304,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government to develop safe and effective STARR® next-generation mRNA vaccines to protect U.S. citizens from future pandemic threats.

This designation from the FDA is an important step forward in our mission to provide protective solutions for global health crises.”

This project has been supported in whole with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50122C0007.”


1 Comment
