Oh, Goody! FDA Fast-Tracks Self-Amplifying Bird Flu Vax

This should really make MAGA and MAHA supporters feel reassured after the COVID-19 fiasco. The government okayed the “fast-tracking” of a taxpayer-funded self-amplifying (replicating) mRNA vaccine for Bird Flu (H5S1). Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., a Gates Foundation grant recipient, helped create it.

It’s called a pandemic drug.

The report from Arcturus:

“We are pleased to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ARCT-2304,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government to develop safe and effective STARR® next-generation mRNA vaccines to protect U.S. citizens from future pandemic threats.

This designation from the FDA is an important step forward in our mission to provide protective solutions for global health crises.”

This project has been supported in whole with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50122C0007.”

Oh goody! Biopharmaceutical Complex is currently preparing bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots, & Arcturus Therapeutics replicon ‘pandemic’ bird flu funded by the U.S. government (BARDA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates pic.twitter.com/iXRlwV5GtL — Dr David Cartland BMedSci MBChB MRCGP (2014) (@CartlandDavid) December 28, 2024

A new vaccine for bird flu? In addition to the USDA’s conditional license for Zoetis’ bird flu vaccine for chickens, HHS agreed to give Moderna $590 million to develop an mRNA vaccine for H5N1 in humans, even though the CDC said bird flu is a low risk to people. pic.twitter.com/tbI3qr0fmX — America’s Frontline Doctors (@AFLDSorg) April 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email