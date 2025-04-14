Rep. Raskin Demands the Return of the Gangbangers

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin demanded that these “so-called plane full of gangbangers” be returned to the United States of America.

“I call on my colleagues right now to call off their campaign to impeach federal judges for doing their job,” Raskin said. “I call on them to demand that the Trump administration comply with all judicial orders while appealing whichever ones they want to appeal.”

“And to demand the return of people unlawfully taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of gangbangers.”

They are so-called because they are gangbangers, now designated foreign terrorists. Democrats want to die on this hill, demanding the return of dangerous criminals.

Jamie Raskin is now demanding that deported criminal illegal gang members — which he calls “so-called…gangbangers” — be immediately returned to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/VgYi84xk9z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

