Oh the Irony! Russiagate Agent Arrested for Conspiring with Russian Oligarch

Former Special Agent in charge of counter-intelligence in the New York field office, Charles McGonigal, was arrested on Saturday night for conspiring with Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian Oligarch.

He worked under Jim Comey.

McGonigal’s ties to the Kremlin first became known in September when a Grand Jury met.

The former top New York FBI agent who helped trigger the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia had ties to the Kremlin and other foreign governments.

In his role at agency headquarters, he was one of the first G-men to learn that a Trump campaign official claimed that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, helping spark the sprawling collusion investigation, Insider reported.

Charles McGonigal, who retired in 2018, was hit with a five-count indictment and charged with “violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) and with conspiring to engage in money laundering.

While working at the FBI, he “supervised and participated in investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska.”

According to the DOJ, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said:

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better. This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said: “The FBI is committed to the enforcement of economic sanctions designed to protect the United States and our allies, especially against hostile activities of a foreign government and its actors. Russian oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska perform global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with acts of bribery, extortion, and violence. As alleged, Mr. McGonigal and Mr. Shestakov, both U.S. citizens, acted on behalf of Deripaska and fraudulently used a U.S. entity to obscure their activity in violation of U.S. sanctions. After sanctions are imposed, they must be enforced equally against all U.S. citizens in order to be successful. There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal. Supporting a designated threat to the United States and our allies is a crime the FBI will continue to pursue aggressively.”…

…The FBI will continue to pursue aggressively.” the DOJ said on Monday.

Trump was right again. What these scoundrels did to him is a disgrace. Will the media bother reporting this?

"Whiff of Corruption": MSNBC's @KenDilanianNBC reports a top FBI agent who investigated Trump's Russia ties has been arrested for "money laundering and conspiring to help [Russian] oligarchs evade Russia sanctions" pic.twitter.com/gDXFgutppN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2023

