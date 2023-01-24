Mars Ditches WOKE All-Female M&Ms Over Right-Wing Rebellion

Candy maker Mars replaced the sexy, women-empowerment M&M “spokes candies” with actress Maya Rudolph. The all-female M&Ms were annoying many people, not just the right wing.
Last January, M&Ms introduced WOKE, and there was a backlash. People don’t want politicized candies.
Maya Rudolph will star in the candy brand’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial, not the spokes candies.
Conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, said the makeovers the mascots got last year, including new shoes and personalities, were an example of a liberal agenda gone too far.
Tucker said that M&M would not stop until every character was “deeply unappealing and totally androgynous” and that equity would only be achieved when “you are totally turned off.”
In September, Mars said that it was adding another color to its six-candy lineup. A peanut M&M was now wearing combat boots and believed in “acceptance and inclusivity,” Purple was initially only part of ads and online campaigns.
And then earlier that month, M&M’s announced the launch of a limited edition candy package featuring Green, Brown, and Purple in an “all-female” lineup.
They are now ditched.
A message from M&M’S. pic.twitter.com/EMucEBTd9o
— M&M’S (@mmschocolate) January 23, 2023
Babylon Bee made fun of them.
M&Ms Introduces New Trans Character Who Identifies As A Skittlehttps://t.co/NTcOxf5lX2
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 20, 2022
Everyone made fun of them, especially women. Normal women don’t need candies representing them.
Because I can’t enjoy a bag of M&Ms until I’m “represented”🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/1IB9SCb6lw
— Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) January 20, 2022
Their ties to China’s Maoists came out.
.@MarsGlobal to make M&Ms “more inclusive” as it sponsors the Beijing 2022 Uyghur Genocide Olympics. https://t.co/BBDzagQoH5
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 20, 2022
It’s OK that the Regular M&Ms have a girl or two. It’s OK for the light in the loafers guy to be a Regular M&M, but the “Guys” have to be a Peanut M&Ms. That’s just the way things were meant to be. M&Ms seems to be a guy candy, girls eat Kit Kat Bars.
