Oil from Iran Lowers Gas Prices But Upping US Supply Won’t Help

In one breath, the Biden administration argues we need to buy oil from Venezuela, Iran, and OPEC in order to lower prices. But in the next breath, they argue that increasing American supply won’t lower prices.

Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently, “Is it possible that Joe Biden will ever say you guys can go ahead with construction of the Keystone XL pipeline?”

Psaki responded, “There’s no plans for that and it would not address any of the problems we’re having currently.”

It would deliver the fuel cheaper and faster than other means, but the fact that oil drilling is being shut down is an even worse problem.

Shutting down fossil fuels at the expense of the poor and the middle class was always the plan as Joe Biden and his administration have said all along. And 81 million people voted for this. It was all in the Biden-Sanders plan pre-election and it’s on video after video.

Joe Biden in 2020: “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period. It ends.” pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022

Biden in 2019: “I’ve argued against any more oil drilling or gas drilling on federal lands…I would not allow any more.” “We should, in fact, be looking at what exists now” pic.twitter.com/5grZi0Yxxx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

FLASHBACK: In February 2020, Pete Buttigieg said we must “graduate from gas.” pic.twitter.com/hgshAPuV6K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

FLASHBACK: In June 2018, Biden’s now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said she is “always working” to make the number of oil production projects on federal land “decline.”pic.twitter.com/f7Y47o3jXB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

Kamala Harris, 2019: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”pic.twitter.com/QHMmg2Xhv4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

Biden’s Energy Secretary: “The clean energy transition is not just coming, it’s here.” pic.twitter.com/k1erXOebZZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

In this clip at about 1:20, our energy secretary sings about evaporating gasoline:

Biden: “We are moving in the direction that we don’t need” fossil fuels to drive a car pic.twitter.com/C7MaJhVLmN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

Flashback to July 2019… CNN’s DANA BASH: “Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?” JOE BIDEN: “No. We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated.”pic.twitter.com/VeeUFjG9SH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

