Oil from Iran Lowers Gas Prices But Upping US Supply Won’t Help

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

In one breath, the Biden administration argues we need to buy oil from Venezuela, Iran, and OPEC in order to lower prices. But in the next breath, they argue that increasing American supply won’t lower prices.

Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently, “Is it possible that Joe Biden will ever say you guys can go ahead with construction of the Keystone XL pipeline?”

Psaki responded, “There’s no plans for that and it would not address any of the problems we’re having currently.”

It would deliver the fuel cheaper and faster than other means, but the fact that oil drilling is being shut down is an even worse problem.

Shutting down fossil fuels at the expense of the poor and the middle class was always the plan as Joe Biden and his administration have said all along. And 81 million people voted for this. It was all in the Biden-Sanders plan pre-election and it’s on video after video.

In this clip at about 1:20, our energy secretary sings about evaporating gasoline:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply