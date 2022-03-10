Psaki Lashes Out at Russian Disinformation About Bio Labs

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was angry about the Russian claims that Bio labs in Ukraine are actually bioweapons labs. The labs are funded, at least in part, by the U.S.

Psaki took to Twitter to dispel the growing criticisms:

“We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine,” Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter. “We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories.”

“This is preposterous,” she continued. “It’s the kind of disinformation operation we’ve seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent.”

“The United States is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention and does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere,” she claimed. “It’s Russia that has a long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons, including in attempted assassinations and poisoning of Putin’s political enemies like Alexey Navalny.”

“It’s Russia that continues to support the Assad regime in Syria, which has repeatedly used chemical weapons,” she went on. “It’s Russia that has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law. Also, Russia has a track record of accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”

“In December, Russia falsely accused the U.S. of deploying contractors with chemical weapons in Ukraine,” she continued. “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

The 30 biological laboratories do exist and they appear to be working with some dangerous pathogens. The US has also approved gain-of-function research in Wuhan and other laboratories. It’s not outrageous for Russians to think the US or Ukrainians will develop bioweapons.

We now know from Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that she’s worried the labs and their specimens will get into Russian hands. The fact that she’s worried raises concerns.

THE BIO LABS EXIST

U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar applauded the opening of the Interim Central Reference Laboratory in Odesa, Ukraine in 2010, announcing that it will be instrumental in researching dangerous pathogens used by bioterrorists. Can we trust those foreign nations funded by the US?

The US embassy in Ukraine includes information on their Biological Threat Reduction Program and the active research projects they work on in collaboration with Ukrainian and American scientists working together.

They listed a few recent examples:

“Risk Assessment of Selected Avian EDPs Potentially Carried by Migratory Birds over Ukraine”

“Prevalence of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantaviruses in Ukraine and the potential requirement for differential diagnosis of suspect leptospirosis patients”

“The Spread of African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) in Domestic Pigs and Wild Boars in Ukraine – Building Capacity for Insight into the Transmission of ASFV through Characterization of Virus Isolates by Genome Sequencing and Phylogenetic Analysis”

“ASFBiosurveillanceand ASF Regional Risk Assessment: A Field to Plate Survey”

Hemorrhagic Fever? That is very dangerous.

Russian officials claim to have documentation that proves the US was developing bioweapons, but we haven’t seen anything that qualifies as proof. However, one can see how Russians might reasonably suspect they are bioweapons labs, especially given the US government’s lies about Russiagate, Ukrainegate, and Vaccinegate.

