Okay, I’m Done, End Tolerance of Child Abusing Freaks of the Left

The movement to seduce children sexually at a young age is very real and clearly observable. No more excuses. It’s psychotic, and supporting this in the name of tolerance is as extreme as it gets. The Left is corrupting young children. They’re taking the innocence of childhood and destroying it. More than that, they want to mutilate their bodies and put them on powerful medications.

The psychos are the Leftists who push this.

As Kevin McCarthy said, “You have a Parent’s Bill of Rights, but unfortunately, the Democrats are too extreme to believe that parents should have a say in their kid’s education.”

The people who support this are not ordinary gay people.

Who in their right mind thinks this is okay:

The kids are looking very uncomfortable? pic.twitter.com/nRFzSLc0Or — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 15, 2023

Retweet this hellish and heartbreaking message from a tragic victim of tolerance:

Trans Day of Visibility. RT the hell out of it! pic.twitter.com/Ec8vqfVGA8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 31, 2023

Stop this disgusting behavior of psycho freaks towards children.

WARNING – Landon Starbuck gives her take on a 13-year-old child doing a drag performance in an audience of MEN ONLY. 👀 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡 Sodom and Gomorrah 👹👹 pic.twitter.com/WfHfoXloVM — BRODIE (@h3lm_br0di3) March 27, 2023

Trans refuge?

Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would establish the state as a “trans refuge” for children seeking transgender medical procedures but who may be denied “gender-affirming care” in other states.

Children are seeking this? Are people this stupid or naive?

Democrats support this mutilation of children and call it tolerance. Children can’t decide with proper reason to mutilate their bodies and their development. Parents shouldn’t.

From Fox News – Minnesota advances ‘trans refuge’ would strip custody from non-consenting parents. California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York, Mass and Land of Bernie Vermont To Do Same. SEE I TOLD YOU SO.https://t.co/YW0fmJI2D7 — Daniel Thornton (@Panamadan61) March 26, 2023

Canadians are going nuts too! No more tolerance!

Billboard Chris was violently assaulted on camera by radical transgender activists at a trans day of visibility/vengeance rally. pic.twitter.com/IA3oQ81nKm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2023

Trans Day of Visibility: Trans activists repeatedly punched @BillboardChris and beat him simply because he spoke up to protect children pic.twitter.com/Dmwu7uZqpO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Disney Unveils Exciting New ‘Sodom And Gomorrah’ Attraction https://t.co/8cmwHN9CiT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 22, 2023

People are following a dead pedophile enabler’s agenda:

It’s #TransDayOfVisibility and I agree that the trans agenda needs to be made visible. Please use the hashtag to inform the public about the truth of the trans agenda. Like the fact that the movement began with a demented pedophile named John Money: pic.twitter.com/AZgAR7lL3A — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 31, 2023

