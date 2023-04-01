Okay, I’m Done, End Tolerance of Child Abusing Freaks of the Left

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

The movement to seduce children sexually at a young age is very real and clearly observable. No more excuses. It’s psychotic, and supporting this in the name of tolerance is as extreme as it gets. The Left is corrupting young children. They’re taking the innocence of childhood and destroying it. More than that, they want to mutilate their bodies and put them on powerful medications.

The psychos are the Leftists who push this.

As Kevin McCarthy said, “You have a Parent’s Bill of Rights, but unfortunately, the Democrats are too extreme to believe that parents should have a say in their kid’s education.”

The people who support this are not ordinary gay people.

Who in their right mind thinks this is okay:

Retweet this hellish and heartbreaking message from a tragic victim of tolerance:

Stop this disgusting behavior of psycho freaks towards children.

Trans refuge?

Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would establish the state as a “trans refuge” for children seeking transgender medical procedures but who may be denied “gender-affirming care” in other states.

Children are seeking this? Are people this stupid or naive?

Democrats support this mutilation of children and call it tolerance. Children can’t decide with proper reason to mutilate their bodies and their development. Parents shouldn’t.

Canadians are going nuts too! No more tolerance!

People are following a dead pedophile enabler’s agenda:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments