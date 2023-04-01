Signature Match in Maricopa Election Set Threshold at 10%!

As reported, one of Kari Lake’s complaints regarding the 2022 election results concerned signature verification. Kari Lake calls it the “third rail.” The Arizona Supreme Court remanded it back to the lower court. At the time, they didn’t have this new information about the use of a third-party for signature verification that set the threshold for “high confidence” at 10%!

Last week, the Arizona Supreme Court remanded Lake’s claim alleging massive signature verification failure to the trial court, ruling that because Lake is challenging the failure to adhere to current policy rather than the policy itself, her suit was not filed too late, as the lower court had found in dismissing her case. The former candidate must “establish that ‘votes [were] affected “in sufficient numbers to alter the outcome of the election”‘ based on a ‘competent mathematical basis to conclude that the outcome would plausibly have been different, not simply an untethered assertion of uncertainty,'” the state’s high court ruled.

“The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kari Lake on one of seven issues she brought before the court,” Mrs. Lake tweeted at the end of March. The Court sent the Signature Verification issues back to the Lower Court for reconsideration. Kari Lake considers “signature verification” the “third rail.”

How Can 10% Be Considered “High Confidence”?

The software (Runbeck Election Services – Versus Pro) that verifies signatures has an absurdly low threshold of 10%. Ten percent was considered “high confidence.” Only signatures under 10% were questioned.

Signature verification applies to early balloting. More than 1.3 million early ballots were cast in Maricopa County’s 2022 general election.

The contract was obtained through a public records request and given to former Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright after she left office. Wright shared it with Just the News.

It gets worse. Maricopa used a third party to verify the signatures. That might be illegal. The statute mentions nothing about third-party verification.

Mrs. Lake lost the gubernatorial election to Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes. Thirty-five thousand mail-in balloting signatures were run through the illegal process.

On Friday, Lake tweeted that Maricopa County election officials wouldn’t allow her legal team to inspect ballot signatures.

“Maricopa County has confirmed what we all knew to be true: Ballot signatures DO NOT MATCH,” Lake wrote on Twitter. “Election Officials brazenly HIDING EVIDENCE from us. This is the smoking gun. Unfortunately for them, I’m not giving up — even if that means legally forcing them to hand over evidence.”

Related