RFK Will Testify at the Weaponization Committee Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy told the Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee that he would appear as a witness for the hearing on July 20th. That will incense the Left, who are already infuriated with him for running for Biden’s spot in the Oval Office.

Their fanboys of Big Pharma and RFK won’t stop calling them out.

YouTube recently removed a video of Kennedy featured on Jordan Peterson’s channel this past weekend.

A spokesperson for the platform said the video was censored because it violated “YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.”

Kennedy responded on Twitter, “Do you really need Big Tech censors to decide what you should hear?”

No, we really don’t.

THE REIGN OF TERROR

CNN ‘s Jake Tapper now says RFK is continuing his “reign of terror.” The name-calling is effective, no matter how absurd. Talk about hyperbole.

The “Reign of Terror” was his interview with Jordan Peterson. The article was written by the most dishonest activist Jake Tapper.

“RFK Jr. has made so many false and wild claims about any number of vital topics – most dangerously about childhood vaccines, per his own siblings – that my interaction with him 18 years ago is small potatoes. He told the story as “evidence” of TV news networks trying to censor the truth when it came to vaccines. In it, he mangles the facts and wildly misrepresents what actually happened,” Tapper wrote.

No matter whether he’s right or wrong, Tapper doesn’t have the right to censor RFK. That is the bottom line. Let him refute with facts, but not censorship.

The Left has weaponized the media. They are one with the government, and that’s not good. We need a free and independent press. The same goes for all corporations. None of these corporations are there for the people. Their days as watchdogs are over.

Americans don’t need the White House or news media involved in what we are allowed to hear and see and eat and drive.

Watch the condemned interview:

Jordan Peterson’s explosive interview with Robert Kennedy Jr… RFK blows the lid on the pharmaceutical influence in American politics…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yM79e5aamH — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 21, 2023

