Ole Miss Knows How to Handle Pro-Hamas Group

Ole Miss knows how to handle pro-Hamas groupies. The fraternity boys shouted them down by singing the National Anthem. One wore a T-shirt that said, “I Hate Terrorists.”
I love Ole Miss!
A small group of Palestine protestors just showed up at University of Mississippi.
Frat boys came out and drowned out the protesting with Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/ADYMAxQb8t
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2024
The moment a counter-protester at Ole Miss shouted “at least it’s not a plane this time” at pro-Palestinian students who were leaving campus. https://t.co/jYVx4CCkEU pic.twitter.com/Y7tcG93hLJ
— Molly Minta (@mintamolly) May 2, 2024
-
