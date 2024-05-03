Ole Miss Knows How to Handle Pro-Hamas Group

Ole Miss knows how to handle pro-Hamas groupies. The fraternity boys shouted them down by singing the National Anthem. One wore a T-shirt that said, “I Hate Terrorists.”

I love Ole Miss!


