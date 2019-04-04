Nothing to see here, but Rep. Ilhan Omar is asking the President she hates to help a terrorist. She wants him to help free Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar calls Hoda a political prisoner, but that is hardly an accurate description and the chances of the President doing this are nil.

Hoda is a leader of the terrorist organization, The Muslim Brotherhood – literally. We are not kidding you.

I recently met with @jkbadawy and @thefreedomi to talk about Hoda Abdelmonem, a political prisoner in Egypt. I hope that Trump brings up her case in his meeting with the regime that has imprisoned her. We must work to #FreeHoda. pic.twitter.com/3KMPNd4Kfb — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 2, 2019

Jordan Schachtel, a reporter for Conservative Review, confirmed that Hoda Abdelmonem is a “senior female leader.” Schachtel would like to know why a congresswoman is trying to get her released.

She’s linked to the murders of Coptic Christians in Egypt.

I just confirmed: Hoda Abdelmonem is a ***senior female leader**** of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. Why is an American congresswoman advocating for an Islamist activist?https://t.co/J6ZrcODgcJ — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 2, 2019