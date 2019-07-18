Omar Compares Boycott of Israel to Sanctions on Nazis & Soviet Union

Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed a BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) resolution against Israel yesterday. Her reasons for it are it would be like putting sanctions on Nazi Germany, Japanese aggression in the 1930s, South African apartheid, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

If you look at the resolution, she says boycotts are effective and actually states this:

Whereas Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad, including:

(1) attempting to slow Japanese aggression in the Pacific by boycotting Imperial Japan in 1937 and 1938;

(2) boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust;

(3) the United States Olympic Committee boycotting the 1980 summer Olympics in Moscow in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the preceding year; and

(4) leading the campaign in the 1980s to boycott South African goods in opposition to apartheid in that country;

She compared the BDS movement to the Boston Tea Party.

BDS is not non-violent as they claim since they are doing the work of terror groups. And Ilhan is also doing the work of terror groups along with the rest of the squad and John Lewis.

And it’s kind to call BDS non-violent. BDS is condemned by the ADL as a deceitful means of delegitimizing Israel and has ties to Palestinian terrorist groups. It is a disgusting, bigoted campaign, and Omar is promoting it. https://t.co/NyZTyVR63U — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 17, 2019

REP ZELDIN BLASTS THE RESOLUTION

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish, exposed Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s ongoing anti-Semitic rhetoric and her continued support for Hamas-linked anti-Jewish groups.

Zeldin reacted to her proposal, explaining the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement is a Palestinian-Hamas-led campaign promoting the destruction of Israel’s economy.

“The BDS movement has not distanced itself from Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” Zeldin said. “BDS supporters individually are not distancing themselves from Hamas either.”

“There are Members of this House who continue to prop up the BDS movement and blame Israel for all of its challenges,” Zeldin said. “Israel is our best ally in the Middle East, a beacon of hope, freedom, and liberty surrounded by existential threats. Shame on Representative Omar for bringing her hateful twist of this reality today to the committee and this chamber.”

One Hamas official just called for the murder of every Jew in the world, Zeldin noted.

Predictably, anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar did not condemn this violent rhetoric.

The ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt hasn’t said a word about Omar’s BDS resolution.

Meanwhile, Omar was opposed to sanctions on dictator Maduro’s hellhole of Venezuela.

B…but she wagged her finger at similar US intervention in Venezuela. But sure, totes not antisemitism….. https://t.co/MP2KnR1nrR — Katja ramirez (@Gee_kmm) July 17, 2019