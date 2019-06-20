More Evidence of Corruption at the FBI, AP, Fusion GPS

This week, we published a summary of the new evidence that supports allegations the garbage dossier, funded by Hillary’s people was not the only garbage the FBI used, despite knowing it was fake or likely fake. They used a fake ‘black cash ledger’ as an excuse to investigate Paul Manafort. The information came from an investigative reporter and opinion writer for The Hill, John Solomon.

The aptly named ‘garbage dossier’ was used to obtain four FISA warrants on a former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. There is yet another fake dossier called the ‘black cash ledger’ and that was used to take down Paul Manafort.

John Solomon found evidence that the FBI knew before they used them that they were both likely fakes.

FBI agents mentioned this ledger in an affidavit supporting the July 2017 raid on Manafort’s home, knowing it contained false information.

“On August 19, 2016, after public reports regarding connections between Manafort, Ukraine and Russia — including an alleged ‘black ledger’ of off-the-book payments from the Party of Regions to Manafort — Manafort left his post as chairman of the Trump Campaign,” the July 25, 2017, FBI agent’s affidavit stated.

Armed with the fake ledger, the FBI resuscitated an old criminal case against Paul Manafort that was dropped in 2014. It allowed them to obtain search warrants.

The FBI didn’t play by their own rules and whatever people think of Manafort or whatever his level of guilt, these are serious violations and they are possibly crimes.

The FBI knowingly used fraudulent documents, writes Solomon at The Hill. They even used media reports — they helped concoct in at least one case — as evidence.

As Solomon writes, with the support of FBI documents, not disclosed was the fact that Andrew Weissman, Mueller’s lead in the Russia-Trump probe, met with the AP reporters one day before the story about the second dossier was published. He assisted their reporting.

An FBI record of the April 11, 2017, meeting declared that the AP reporters “were advised that they appeared to have a good understanding of Manafort’s business dealings” in Ukraine.

In other words, the FBI cited a leak the government had helped create in the media and then presented it as evidence to the FISA court. The fake ledger claimed it showed cash payments to Manafort but he only accepted wires and the FBI knew that.

THE CORRUPTED AP

The two documents, the Manafort ledger, and the Steele dossier contained inaccurate information and were likely totally fake. The FBI knew it, Solomon writes on this link.

The AP journalists in question probably have ties to Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the fake dossier creators. The meeting with the AP reporters to concoct the ‘evidence’ was found in a memo by Supervisory Special Agent Karen Greenaway. Weissman arranged the meeting.

Conservative Treehouse writes in October 2018: Those AP reporters are almost virtually guaranteed to be the same AP reporters that are participants within the Fusion GPS network; and the same AP reporters who collaborate with Andy Weissman et al. These endless media scribes were willing participants within the 2015/2016/2017 plot, plan and execution; and as such they are clearly acting/writing to protect themselves and their interests.

The anonymous ‘journalists’ are likely the ones writing these stories:

Three Washington-based AP reporters — Eric Tucker (Justice Department), Mary Clare Jalonick (Congress) and Chad Day (investigative team) — produced a dispatch making the false Free Beacon claim that the Free Beacon was the first to investigate Trump.

Two AP reporters Eric Tucker and Chad Day, wrote a carefully-crafted story in September 2017, about the Russians having Trump “over a barrel.”

The AP appears to have a corrupt relationship with the FBI and Fusion.

We know that Fusion GPS paid three journalists between June 2016 until February 2017 and each reporter wrote about the Russia probe. The names were redacted.