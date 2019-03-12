Omar on Obama Compared to Trump, “One is Human, the Other Is…Not”

Rep. Ilhan Omar told Fox News on Monday that it was “silly” to compare President Trump with former President Barack Obama, adding: “One is human. The other is really not.”

She’s really quite nasty and divisive, but somehow the Democrat media will blame the right.

She is such a delight that one.

Omar’s comments came after she told Politico in an interview published last Friday that the Obama administration was responsible for the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border and the “droning of countries around the world.”

This is the woman for whom Fox News threw Jeanine Pirro under the bus. They might even fire the Judge.

The thank you:

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) thanked Fox News for “strongly condemning” Judge Jeanine Pirro’s comments on her Saturday.

“Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth,” Omar wrote on Twitter, linking to an article about the conservative network’s statement.

Omar took the oath on a giant Quran, sympathizes with terrorists, sides with Maduro, thinks America is a terrorist country but al Qaeda is not a terrorist group, and she has made several anti-Semitic comments. There is more, but you get the idea.

The Judge said:

“She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said during her show “Justice” on Saturday. “Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox news wrote:

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Omar’s good friends with Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and they are all communists/socialists.

Here’s an interesting tidbit:

AOC and Ilhan Omar’s good friend Rep. Rashida Tlaib follows an Instagram account that posts pictures depicting Jews as rats, vampires, and Nazis https://t.co/IRWQv9tgRs — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 11, 2019