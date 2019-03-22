Omar’s Victory! Dem 2020 Candidates Bow to the Extreme Left

Rep. Ilhan Omar has made it clear that she is anti-Israel. Her support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, her anti-Semitic tropes, and calls to divide Israel into two states, it’s not ambiguous.

When she came out with her most recent anti-Semitic comments, Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were on top of it at first and attempted to draft a resolution condemning the anti-Semitism.

They couldn’t get it through and the resolution became a condemnation of all hate, especially white supremacy. It was so watered down that even Omar voted for it.

It was quite a victory and it was a turning point.

The hardcore left MoveOn published a notice this week that their membership overwhelmingly decided that Democrat candidates cannot attend the AIPAC conference. You can’t be progressive and a supporter of Israel according to them.

They cited AIPAC’s opposition to the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal as a reason and they falsely claim the organization fuels Islamophobia. AIPAC is getting the same treatment the NRA gets. Any lobbying group the hard-left doesn’t like gets vilified.

According to Politico, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) confirmed through an aide Thursday that she will not be attending.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Tex.), and Howard Schultz will reportedly do the same.

These are the same hacks who would have jumped at the chance pre-Obama.

It’s now the party of Omar and MoveOn, a group funded in part by George Soros.

Who would have ever seen this coming even a few years ago?

The President finally recognized the sovereignty of Israel over the Golan Heights today, after 52 years. But the Democrats won’t be rejoicing. They’ve switched sides. It’s the party of Omar.