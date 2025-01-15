There is uncovered intrigue among generals discussing what they can do about Donald Trump. Jamies Mannina, a spy hunter, is an advisor to the Department of Defense and a special assistant to Hillary Clinton of Russiagate fame. He is in conversation with generals discussing what they can do to stop Donald Trump. They have met in the “tank,” a very secure facility.

Jamie Mannina was a Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor for Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign. Hillary has her hands in everything, which is troubling since she is malevolent.

James O’Keefe writes:

“I’ve been in conversation with a couple of retired generals to explore what we can do,” Jamie Mannina, advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, former FBI Special Agent, and self-proclaimed “spy hunter,” disclosed to an undercover OMG Journalist his plans to utilize irregular strategies to undermine @realDonaldTrump’s presidency.

Mannina also described his “ghost writing” with a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization, National Security Leaders for America, saying, “What we were doing was we were trying to explain to the American people the national security consequences of another Trump presidency.” He elaborated on his recent activities, saying, “Since the spring, I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors,” adding, “They’re like one, two, or three-star generals and admirals. You probably know maybe four stars.” He acknowledged the organization’s ultimate goal, emphasizing, “This organization tried to defeat Donald Trump.”

Mannina further revealed that he was participating in a “huge meeting with military leaders; in a very secure room called ‘The Tank.’” The Tank is a nickname for the Joint Chiefs of Staff Conference room which is a (SCIF), a Compartmentalized Information Facility. Discussing the focus of these meetings, Mannina shared that “the United States has specialized in artificial intelligence and emerging technology, quantum, [and] cybersecurity.” He elaborated on the potential of quantum technology, stating, “Quantum is incredibly fast, super-computing. That doesn’t yet exist, but will soon exist, and when it does, it will change everything.”

Addressing the broader challenges in advancing these technologies, Mannina stressed, “We need to overcome a lot of bureaucratic obstacles.” He underscored the importance of fostering international cooperation, stating, “We need to work better with partners.” He added, “International partners need to, you know, think creatively to avoid overclassification, which really prohibits the ability to share information across their retailer.”

Mannina also made critical remarks about @PeteHegseth, a Fox News correspondent and rumored candidate for Secretary of Defense. Mannina alleged that Hegseth has “a drinking problem,” claimed he “cheated on all his wives,” and referenced unspecified sexual assault allegations. When questioned about Hegseth’s qualifications, Mannina expressed skepticism about his potential role in government, describing him as “an alcoholic” with a history of troubling behavior.

