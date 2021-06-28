This is what we know about charges against the Trump & Trump Org



















The Manhattan DA will not charge Trump criminally when indictments come down against the Trump Organization, probably next week.

The corrupt DA, a Soros-funded tool, is planning to charge the Trump Organization with crimes related to possible “hush money,” and real estate value manipulations.

DA Vance, who lets murderers and rioting lunatics go free, has mentioned those charges in relation to Donald Trump as has Letitia James, the vile NY AG.

The Manhattan DA might be looking for people to turn against Donald Trump or his family. Democrats are out to get them or at least bankrupt them, as they have said in the past.

Politico reported that Ronald Fischetti, a New York attorney who represents the former president, said on Monday that in a meeting last week, he asked Vance’s team for details on charges they were considering.

According to Fischetti, members of Vance’s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. It has been widely reported that those perks included cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives.

“We asked, ‘Is there anything else?’” Fischetti told POLITICO. “They said, ‘No.’”

“It’s crazy that that’s all they had,” he added.

It is crazy and suspicious. We know NY is out to get Trump. Look at what the NY court did to Rudy Giuliani last week. They disbarred him without due process, a hearing, and a vague charge, accusing him of being dangerous because he allegedly lied on TV about the [crooked] election.

Under this criteria, every lawyer will have to be disbarred.

Recently the CFO’s angry former daughter-in-law told cable TV that she was ratting on her former father-in-law for benefits he provided her! She sounds like a horrible person.

When asked if the meeting touched on allegations made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and by adult film star and director Stormy Daniels, Fischetti replied, “Nothing. Not a word on that.”

FISCHETTI CAN’T BELIEVE IT

Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down.

“They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said.

“It’s like the Shakespeare play, Much Ado About Nothing,” Fischetti added. “This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this.”

This is after NY spent millions of dollars and years investigating.

Vance has spent years investigating the Trump Organization. His team went to the Supreme Court to get authorization to seize Trump’s personal tax returns — meaning his investigators know more than just about anyone about the former president’s finances. The Washington Post reported last month that Vance’s office convened a grand jury to decide whether or not to bring charges against the Trump Organization or Trump himself.

This is the Manhattan version of a Lavrentiy Beria probe. More is yet to come. We still have Letitia working on it and she promised to make his life difficult.

Watch:

Related

















