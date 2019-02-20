On Sun – McCabe Says Rod Counted Votes, Wed – ‘Not that I’m aware of’

Andrew McCabe made the rounds yesterday hawking his book of lies to a welcoming MSM. He needs the money from book sales to defend himself during the criminal trial we hope is coming. It should go under science fiction. But, the left-wing media couldn’t get enough of his hate-Trump spiel.
He has contradicted himself several times during these interviews. Almost no one questions him on the inconsistencies.
During the Sunday ’60 Minutes’ interview, he said Rosenstein was “counting votes or possible votes” of Cabinet officials who would vote to depose the President under the 25th Amendment. But today on Morning Joe he said he was unaware of votes being counted.
McCabe on 60 Minutes: Rosenstein was “counting votes or possible votes” on using the 25th Amendment.
McCabe today on if Rosenstein was counting votes: “Not that I’m aware of.” pic.twitter.com/miCBfTmuDI
HE LAUNCHED A COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OP WITH NO EVIDENCE
On Tuesday, he admitted to Anderson Cooper that he launched a counterintelligence operation into a sitting President based on PUBLIC INFORMATION. He said he did NOT have any secret information we don’t know about it. He just thought it.
They used spies
A top FBI official acknowledged in congressional testimony last year that the bureau’s investigation of the Trump campaign relied in part on confidential sources who had established contacts with Trump campaign advisers.
In other words, the FBI did use spies on the President’s campaign itself with no evidence.
McCabe also believes “it’s possible” that President Donald Trump is a Russian asset told by them to fire Comey. This paranoid lunatic was at the head of the FBI. Think about that.
Anderson asked, “Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset?”
“I think it’s possible,” McCabe said. “I think that’s why we started our investigation. And I’m really anxious to see where Director Mueller concludes that.”
That’s why???
The MSM ate his words up, forgetting that he has perjured himself. The only one who took him on was Meghan McCain and you can see her ask her question in the next clip.
McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Brennen are all under the control of the “Deep State” which is under the control of the Globalists which is under the control of George Soros.
McCabe badly needs money for his possible legal defense. The coup continues. The coup has McCabe and many others as conduits of disinformation. It’s not completely organized, but the goal is the same. If Trump cannot deal with these criminals then he is not much of a leader.
I think Meghan McCain sums it up……….“Bear with me on this one,” McCain told McCabe. “I don’t believe you’re a reliable narrator. And I’m not convinced this isn’t just some kind of P.R. campaign to stop yourself from getting indicted.”
As the parent of a law enforcement professional, I feel sorry for McCabe’s parents to endure this POS son. Hopefully they have other children that are upstanding pillars of their community.
IF his parents are like minded lefties; they applaud him I suspect!