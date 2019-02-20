On Sun – McCabe Says Rod Counted Votes, Wed – ‘Not that I’m aware of’

Andrew McCabe made the rounds yesterday hawking his book of lies to a welcoming MSM. He needs the money from book sales to defend himself during the criminal trial we hope is coming. It should go under science fiction. But, the left-wing media couldn’t get enough of his hate-Trump spiel.

He has contradicted himself several times during these interviews. Almost no one questions him on the inconsistencies.

During the Sunday ’60 Minutes’ interview, he said Rosenstein was “counting votes or possible votes” of Cabinet officials who would vote to depose the President under the 25th Amendment. But today on Morning Joe he said he was unaware of votes being counted.

McCabe on 60 Minutes: Rosenstein was “counting votes or possible votes” on using the 25th Amendment. McCabe today on if Rosenstein was counting votes: “Not that I’m aware of.” pic.twitter.com/miCBfTmuDI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2019

HE LAUNCHED A COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OP WITH NO EVIDENCE

On Tuesday, he admitted to Anderson Cooper that he launched a counterintelligence operation into a sitting President based on PUBLIC INFORMATION. He said he did NOT have any secret information we don’t know about it. He just thought it.

They used spies

A top FBI official acknowledged in congressional testimony last year that the bureau’s investigation of the Trump campaign relied in part on confidential sources who had established contacts with Trump campaign advisers.

In other words, the FBI did use spies on the President’s campaign itself with no evidence.

McCabe also believes “it’s possible” that President Donald Trump is a Russian asset told by them to fire Comey. This paranoid lunatic was at the head of the FBI. Think about that.

Anderson asked, “Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset?”

“I think it’s possible,” McCabe said. “I think that’s why we started our investigation. And I’m really anxious to see where Director Mueller concludes that.”

That’s why???

The MSM ate his words up, forgetting that he has perjured himself. The only one who took him on was Meghan McCain and you can see her ask her question in the next clip.

McCabe doesn’t know why Comey remembers things he said differently from him, but he’s sure of the President’s motives, watch: