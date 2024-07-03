One of 12-Year-Old’s Inhuman Killers Is Son of a Maduro Militant

One of the Venezuelan migrants accused of raping and killing a 12-year-old girl is the son of an ex-government official and militant in the socialist nation, DailyMail.com reported.

Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, is one of two men who could face the death penalty for the capital murder of Jocelyn Nungaray. She was found strangled in a creek earlier this month in Houston, Texas.

Following Martinez Rangel’s arrest, Venezuelans from his home state of Guarico began flagging on social media that his mother, Nazareth Rangel Palacios, is a staunch supporter of Nicolas Maduro and served as a councilwoman for his party.

Venezuelans from his hometown flagged the photo.

SON OF A MILITANT MADURO COMMUNIST

Rangel Palacios was a vocal militant for the ruling party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. She was photographed with her son in pro-government events until he left the country for Columbia. Rangel is believed to have entered Colombia before crossing into the U.S. via Mexico illegally in March.

The hardcore Left running our government wants these socialists/communists to come into the US.

Daily Mail confirmed his identity in several ways, including speaking with one of his childhood friends.

Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and his roommate, Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, kidnapped 12-year-old Joscelyn Nanguray, stripped her to the waist and raped her for two hours before they strangled her to death and threw her body in a creek. They face the death penalty in Texas.

The innocent little girl sneaked out to call her 13-year-old boyfriend. They lured her to a bridge where the heinous crime was committed.