One of the More Heart Wrenching Scenes in Israel

Israel National News posted this video to show what Israelis are going through right now. This couple and their children are held hostage by heartless Hamas terrorists. One of the sisters was just killed. It gives you a sense of what terrorism means.

As we leave our borders open, think of these people, just living their lives, not hurting anyone, and then terrorism. It could happen in America. We have terrorists coming in through the border. The FBI just broke up an Iranian spy ring in DC.

If you really want to know what happened in Israel, watch this: the most painful video I’ve seen yet. Terrified Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas terrorists after they killed one of the sisters of the little girl. pic.twitter.com/oHRxZddq9N — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 8, 2023

How did US and Israel intelligence miss this attack? The response was very slow. The guards were missing from the wall. It’s stunning.

Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv (4.5 and 2.5 years old),

cruelly kidnapped by Hamas. Noa, who was enjoying a party with her partner, also abducted. Ivonne and Antonio, parents of a 6 and a 4-year-old, are still missing. 750 Israelis are missing, unofficially. pic.twitter.com/wH7TYLLOaZ — Lee Yaron (@lee_yaron) October 7, 2023

Hamas fired rockets on a HOSPITAL in southern Israel. Another war crime pic.twitter.com/Ksm9W66iQO — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 8, 2023

Hamas fired rockets at my neighborhood so I shared with @abcnews a bit about what we Israelis are facing here on the ground as savage terrorists are targeting Israeli civilians — including kidnapping and murdering children. It’s time to take a stand against both Islamic Republic… pic.twitter.com/KHkqqQnDWg — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 8, 2023

