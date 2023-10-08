One of the More Heart Wrenching Scenes in Israel

Israel National News posted this video to show what Israelis are going through right now. This couple and their children are held hostage by heartless Hamas terrorists. One of the sisters was just killed. It gives you a sense of what terrorism means.

As we leave our borders open, think of these people, just living their lives, not hurting anyone, and then terrorism. It could happen in America. We have terrorists coming in through the border. The FBI just broke up an Iranian spy ring in DC.

How did US and Israel intelligence miss this attack? The response was very slow. The guards were missing from the wall. It’s stunning.


Pray for America
Guest
Pray for America
28 minutes ago

Earlier tonight on his show, Mark Levine showed 2 black Africans kidnapping a young Israeli woman. She looks as though she had been beaten, her hands tied behind her back, as they forced her into a car. Michael Savage asks, “who are the black Africans helping hamas?” Harken back to just the other day, where pictures of young black men of military age, pouring over our border, being featured on the news. We have to ask our illustrious leaders, who are these men pouring over our border???

Greg
Guest
Greg
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Pray for America

Most likely Eritreans. They have been invading Israel for quite some time.

Franklin
Guest
Franklin
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Pray for America

boko haram

