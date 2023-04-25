RFK Jr Might Want to See You Imprisoned

Robert Kennedy is someone who might want you imprisoned. He wants to make it illegal to deny radical climate change theories.

You might not like our choices for president in November 2024. Just hold your nose and vote for the person who can save America.

IMPRISON CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS

If you don’t believe this is how he feels, watch the clip.

RFK JR: “Do I think they should be in jail? I think they should be enjoying three hots and a cot at The Hague with all the other war criminals who are there. [He was referring to CEOs of energy companies.]

INTERVIEWER: “What about politicians who deny, who express skepticism?”

RFK JR: “They’re selling out the public trust. And you know, I think those guys who are doing the Koch brothers bidding, and who are against all the evidence of the rational mind, are saying that global warming doesn’t exist, that they are contemptible human beings.

RFK JR: “And that you know I wish that there were a law you could punish them under. I don’t think there’s a law that you can punish those politicians under, but I do I think the Koch brothers should be prosecuted for reckless endangerment. And absolutely, that’s a criminal offense, and they ought to be serving time for it.”

He sounds like he really means it:

I saw the clip below on Blacklisted News in an article by someone calling him/herself Cryptogon. It’s an important clip from This Week. It’s important for people to know who Joe Biden’s competition is.

