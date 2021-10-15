CANCELED for Telling the TRUTH about Transgender Women in Sports

















If you tell the truth and Zuckerberg’s fact-checkers don’t like it, you will be canceled. That is exactly what happened to Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist and managing editor of Quillette.

Mr. Wright linked to the study, “Transgender Women in the Female Category of Sport: Perspectives on Testosterone Suppression and Performance Advantage”. The findings stated that even with hormonal suppressants, men who identify as women see their strength “only minimally reduced when testosterone is suppressed” even after three years.

This study was published before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Sports Medicine journal published it and recommended that sports facilitators consider these strength advantages before allowing these “women” to compete.

Wright pointed out that a similar test was carried out in the U.K., and they found the same results. This study was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. One of the authors is a transgender person.

A recent report from the Sports Councils Equality Group concluded that “trans women” (i.e., biological men identifying as women) have an advantage when playing in women’s sports.

The United Kingdom’s Sports Councils Equality Group, which includes representatives from sporting organizations across the U.K., took 18 months to compile information through hundreds of interviews with dozens of people and organizations.

They reported that there is a 10 to 12% advantage even when testosterone levels are reduced.

The report states, “Current research indicates that testosterone suppression does not negate this physical advantage over females and so cannot guarantee competitive fairness and/or safety.”

The report concluded that fairness in women’s sports cannot be maintained if trans athletes are allowed to compete.

Instagram took down one of my posts for violating their rules on “hate speech.” What was the thing I posted? A figure from @FondOfBeetles and @TLexercise‘s peer reviewed paper showing male advantage in certain sports activities. pic.twitter.com/kcf53oJ73U — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 12, 2021

