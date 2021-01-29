Only person charged in coup to overturn Trump admin is sentenced

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service Friday after pleading guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from now-Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

That’s it! That’s all he got!

He pled guilty in August.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg on Friday during Clinesmith’s sentencing hearing said Clinesmith had suffered by losing his job and standing in the eye of a media hurricane.

This is more evidence of a two-tiered system.

The Justice Department relied on Clinesmith’s assertion as it submitted a third and final renewal application in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

This guy also ruined Carter Page’s life.

Does anyone think John Durham is really going to do his job? Democrats got away with a literal coup.

