Oops! Biden Can’t Refill the Emergency Oil Reserves After All

Joe Biden planned to refill the emergency petroleum reserves and can’t even say it without speaking in dementia. He said he was going to do it at a profit for taxpayers, which no one believed.

Fox Business reported that the administration abruptly canceled the plan to buy up to three million barrels of oil as part of its effort to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

I hope you weren’t counting on that.

The SPR — which Congress established for emergencies — not Democrat elections – currently contains 363.6 million barrels of oil, a 43% decline from January 2021 when President Biden took office. Federal data shows. Biden began depleting the reserve in late 2021 to combat high fuel prices.

That’s dangerous if one of these wars he’s starting hits our shores. He did open the borders while he was starting wars, so it’s not crazy to think we could have an emergency.

Fox Business said he canceled the latest plan to refill the SPR because of the high prices.

They are paying more after they drained it, and they left it at its lowest point in 40 years. He endangered our national security so he could keep prices down to get Democrats elected. That’s all that matters to him and his Bidenistas.

In 2022, Biden claimed he had “a plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve” after draining it to its lowest level in four decades. Today, they cancelled that plan because oil is too expensive. pic.twitter.com/Eo1M0eMEgS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

This is what it used to look like:

If only doesn’t stop surging, the IEA and Biden promise to drain the SPR even faster. Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/Ium7CZXlCY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 29, 2022



Here’s another graph, see:

Biden drains Strategic midterm reserve below 400MM barrels for the first time since May 1984. All for nothing. Including 1.9MM SPR drain, total crude inv dropped -5MM. SPR drain finally over in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/OgkiHm7c5Z — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 2, 2022

This was after Donald Trump had filled it up cheaply.

Remember Granholm bragging about destroying our energy sector? You can watch Secretary Granholm here singing about Gasoline, Gasoline! The people in this clip are so unaware.

At the same time, KJP claims it’s great that we aren’t exporting liquefied natural gas—climate and all that gimcrackery.

Karine Jean-Pierre doubles down on Biden’s liquefied natural gas export ban: “It is important to understand the climate and economic impacts…of these LNG exports!” pic.twitter.com/YhTFMixTpO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

