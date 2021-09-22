Open borders Dems have a new plan to get amnesty/citizenship for illegals

















Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough struck down an effort by communistic Democrats to give amnesty and a path to citizenship to illegal aliens in the $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ bill. That brought howls from Rep. Ilhan Omar who insisted the Democrats ignore the Parliamentarian.

Now Democrats have a new idea.

They want green cards for those who came in illegally before 2010, with a path to citizenship [so they can vote for Democrats.]

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey said there are a couple of options regarding amnesty. He wants to suggest tiers to the Parliamentarian that would lead to citizenship.

They actually want to update Ronald Reagan’s amnesty of November 1986 that allowed aliens who could prove they lived in the US since January 1, 1972, to secure a green card (which is a path to citizenship). They want to just update 1972 to 2010.

They will twist any law to suit their ideology. Democrats have let illegal aliens take over the country to the point of which they will soon vote and determine the future of our country. That is why they are backing them and giving them whatever they want — for now.

Menendez said at a pro-illegal immigration event that he will fight until he gets an amnesty deal. He is only one of many politicians who don’t give a damn about this country. You’ll notice the hashtag si se puede. That’s a Marxist slogan.

¡La legalización de inmigrantes aumenta el bienestar de TODOS! We took a punch but we’re not out – we’re going back to the Parliamentarian and we won’t take anything but a YES! #SiSePuede pic.twitter.com/M65VNMFXqQ — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 21, 2021



Alex Padilla said at the same event that these illegals “earned the right to live without fear of deportation.”

Schumer said it “is the humane thing to do.”

Actually, the humane thing to do is care about citizens and legal residents.

.@SenSchumer: “A path to citizenship for the undocumented is the humane thing to do, the moral thing to do… All of us are meeting in a few hours and we will go back and fight some more!” #WeAreHome #WelcomeBackCongress pic.twitter.com/420Vt69HEm — America's Voice (@AmericasVoice) September 21, 2021

