Conspiracy charge could be coming after Sussman indictment

















As you probably know by now, special prosecutor John Durham recommended a perjury charge against attorney Michael Sussman in the Alpha [Alfa] Bank conspiracy hoax. Merrick Garland approved it, although he appointed a judge in the case who has quite a few conflicts of interest favoring the Left.

Former Department of Justice Chief of Staff Kash Patel spoke with Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom” about Durham’s probe into the handling of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Patel said Durham’s probe into the Clinton campaign is developing a “very well laid-out conspiracy charge” against those involved.

Those involved include Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

“I was the lead investigator for [House Homeland Security Committee] Chairman Devin Nunes, driving the Russia investigation on Capitol Hill and I was actually the staffer that took the deposition that cited Durham’s indictment, so, I’m intimately familiar with this,” Patel said.

“[Michael] Sussman is the centerpiece for these allegations because he ties the Hillary Clinton campaign to Fusion GPS to Christopher Steele to the Department of Justice and the false information they fed to the FBI and DOJ to spy on the presidential campaign,” he added.

“It’s exactly the heart of the matter being a former federal prosecutor. It’s a 27-page indictment for a lying count that you normally have about five pages to discuss. It is a very well laid-out conspiracy charge that outlines other figures involved that I just mentioned,” Patel continued.

So, are we going to see others, close to Hillary, indicted for conspiracy. Are we actually going to hear it was a coup? Watch the clip:

