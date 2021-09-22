Vengeful George W. to hold big fundraiser for vengeful Liz Cheney

















George W. Bush, globalist traitor, will hold his first campaign event of 2022 midterms for Liz Cheney. Cheney is a Pelosi stooge. She has betrayed Donald Trump and everyone who supports him.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Bush’s first campaign event of the 2022 midterms will be in support of Cheney. Her father, Dick Cheney, served two terms as Bush’s vice president. The fundraiser will take place in Dallas on Oct. 18.

Earlier this month, Trump formally announced his endorsement of a Wyoming attorney, Harriet Hageman, in her primary bid against Cheney. Hageman unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First,” Trump said in an emailed statement at the time. “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!”

Cheney replied to the announcement on Twitter, posting a screenshot of Trump’s statement and the message, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

It was only yesterday when George W. compared Trump supporters to 9/11 terrorists. It was heinous. Cheney has said the same.

Bush is publicly comparing 9/11 to Jan 6 They want Trump supporters treated like jihadists Are you paying attention yet?pic.twitter.com/ByOi5hEoXt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Related















