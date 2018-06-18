Open Borders Pope Plans Conference Trashing Populists as Racists

As Italy has put anti-mass immigration officials into power, the Marxists at the World Council of Churches and Pope Francis are planning a big conference on xenophobia, nativism, and populism.

If the Pope is trying to alienate half the U.S. and his own countrymen, he’s doing a fine job.

Marxists Want to Take You on a Journey

The WCC said it is partnering with the Vatican department for Promoting Integral Human Development in preparing the conference to be held September 17-20 as part of ongoing work toward “peace-building and migration.”

The General of the WCC, Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, said the meeting would be a “very useful and significant workshop to dig a bit deeper” into the problems of xenophobia as an expression of populism, as well as its links to racism, conflict, and violence in countries around the world.

Denigrating people who like to control their country’s borders is hardly a way to win hearts and change minds.

Migrants are largely flocking to countries that give out generous welfare benefits. That should tell these people something.

The Pope has been on a two-year mission to change our minds about massive illegal immigration.

“Brothers, we mustn’t be afraid to share the journey! We mustn’t be afraid to share the hope!” Francis said in his weekly General Audience on September 27, in which he inaugurated the new project, titled “Share the Journey.”

He can go on the journey by himself.

What about screening these people? What about victims of criminal and terrorist migrants? Will he pay the welfare? He can sell his jewels and his private train. Then he can open up the palace to thousands who want to live there. I say this as a Catholic.