Oppressed Joy Reid Rants

Is Joy Reid Okay?
Joy Reid is not OK.
She thinks making white people the victims of racism is OK because black people were once the victims of racism.
She’s not OK with there being true equality.
She wants her turn being the oppressor.
That’s what’s really going on and why Joy supports DEI.
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2024
She’s very oppressed by white supremacists. Her salary is allegedly $8 million a year. It’s like slavery.
Here she is with the Mayor of Baltimore, wearing a hoodie, as the two of them stir up racism. It explains what she thinks people mean by DEI, which is the craziest interpretation of why white people don’t like an anti-white, anti-American ideology.
“Baltimore Mayor claims White people use the term DEI hire because they don’t have the courage to say the N-word…”
Translation: Joy Reid is a Satanic Witch and this Soros-selected Mayor is a Communist using Saul Alinsky tactics. pic.twitter.com/U7fVKHhAUC
— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 28, 2024
Be careful! Revealing the truth about these scoundrels make anger them.
Remember the thing they fear most is objective truth! Yet shining the light of truth on their evil is necessary to maintain constitutional freedoms.