Oppressed Joy Reid Rants

By
M DOWLING
-
1
10

Is Joy Reid Okay?

She’s very oppressed by white supremacists. Her salary is allegedly $8 million a year. It’s like slavery.

Here she is with the Mayor of Baltimore, wearing a hoodie, as the two of them stir up racism. It explains what she thinks people mean by DEI, which is the craziest interpretation of why white people don’t like an anti-white, anti-American ideology.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
35 minutes ago

Be careful! Revealing the truth about these scoundrels make anger them.
Remember the thing they fear most is objective truth! Yet shining the light of truth on their evil is necessary to maintain constitutional freedoms.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz