OR gov tells neighbors to rat out neighbors

Every dictatorship tells neighbors to turn in neighbors if the authoritarian leaders call for it. There is always an excuse. In Nazi, Germany, they often used the threat of the communists. Today, in America, it’s the virus.

In Oregon, the authoritarian Governor Kate Brown called on people to rat out their neighbors.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

The governor ordered a two-week freeze that includes limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Violators could face up to 30 days in jail, up to $1,250 in fines, or both, the Oregonian reported. Brown said she would work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with her mandate.

She’s a disgrace and is destroying individual liberty in her state.